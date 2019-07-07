Players, coaches and fans praise the newly renovated South Commons Complex in Columbus

Columbus to host international softball tournament 22 years after USA won gold Merri Sherman of the Columbus, GA Sports Council talks about the upcoming USA Softball Internation Cup. The US women's team won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Columbus' Golden Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merri Sherman of the Columbus, GA Sports Council talks about the upcoming USA Softball Internation Cup. The US women's team won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Columbus' Golden Park.

Merri Sherman, executive director of the Columbus Sports Council, teared up Sunday while recalling the hours of planning and construction it took to bring the seven-day USA Softball International Cup to Columbus

She had difficulty putting her emotions into words. She stared across center field, towards the emptying stands where fans had just witnessed the U.S. team defeat Japan 2-1 to win the tournament.

That American victory on the last day of play in the 10-team round robin contest concluded months of planning by the council and the city of Columbus.

“It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Sherman said. “There were times through the renovation process where I would look out here and I didn’t see grass. Or I’d look out and this wasn’t in place, or that wasn’t in place, and I just had to have confidence in the team.”

Sherman said she never doubted whether the renovations to the South Commons Complex would happen in time for the tournament.

“I know Columbus, Georgia,” Sherman said. “We do amazing.”

The city’s $3 million investment and private donations through the Columbus Sports Council of $2.2 million funded the renovations to the complex that were focused on two fields and a stadium built after the 1996 Olympics. Of that money raised, $4.8 million has been spent so far.

The money and time spent didn’t go unnoticed by fans, players, coaches and game officials.

“If you took a look at the facilities before the tournament, and you take a look at them right now, it’s stellar,” said U.S. head coach Ken Eriksen. “It’s pristine. It’s really a cathedral for softball.”

Chad Willis, a softball fan, attended games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“As far as I can tell, (the tournament) has been good,” Willis said. “It’s a good location. It’s good and close to a lot of restaurants. As far as the heat is concerned, there’s really nothing you could do about that.”

Megan Schallom, USA Softball event manager and tournament director, said she was impressed by what the council accomplished and the dedication of the volunteers who helped during the event.

“(The Columbus Sports Council) did a lot of work from the beginning, when we decided to come here and host this event,” Schallom said. “The number of volunteers that came out was very cool to see.”

While the stadium was nowhere near a capacity crowd during the championship game, around three-fourths of the stadium was filled with appreciative fans on a hot Sunday afternoon. The fans and their involvement in games drew praise from some players and coaches.





“U-S-A!” chants broke out multiple times throughout the game especially when the U.S. team did something positive on the field.

While, it remains unclear whether international softball will return to Columbus, some of the players would be happy to come back here to play.





“I think we’re on the right track,” said Allie Carda, USA pitcher and infielder. “Hopefully we keep taking steps toward (softball in Columbus). When we come to places like this and we see the crowds, and the facilities, and all the volunteers and workers, I think it’s helping us get in that direction.”