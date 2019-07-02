7 things to know about traveling in Georgia for the Fourth of July

Fireworks show highlights Independence Celebration at Fort Benning Fort Benning hosted its annual Independence Celebration Saturday. The event included a performance by Lady Antebellum, a petting zoo with the “world’s tallest horse," and a big fireworks show to cap of the evening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Benning hosted its annual Independence Celebration Saturday. The event included a performance by Lady Antebellum, a petting zoo with the “world’s tallest horse," and a big fireworks show to cap of the evening.

More of us than usual are planning to be on the road and in the air this Fourth of July, according to an American Automobile Association travel forecast.

Here are seven things to know about how busy things will be as you plan your holiday travel and what you’re likely to pay for gas, flights and rental cars:

About 48.9 million Americans will be traveling during the holiday period and about 1.5 million are from Georgia.

About 1.3 million Georgians will travel by car, a 5.3% increase over last year. The national increase is 4.3%.

104,845 Georgians will travel by air, a 5.3% increase over last year. The national increase is also 5.3%.

78,350 Georgians will travel by train, bus or cruise ship, a 0.6% increase. The national increase is also 0.6%.

The worst day to travel through the Atlanta-metro area is Friday, July 5. The worst time is 5-7 p.m. Drivers could face delays by 2.5 times a normal commute.

Georgia’s average gas price as of July 1 is $2.54. In the Columbus area, the price was about $2.42, which is lower than the state average. As of July 1, 2019, the national average gas price of $2.71 is 14 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Airfare and car rental rates are higher, 10% and 5% respectively.

For more information, visit https://calstate.aaa.com/

Ledger-Enquirer reporter Nick Wooten contributed to this report.