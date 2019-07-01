Woman found shot dead in Columbus home. Police need help finding information

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Columbus police are asking for assistance in an investigation into the shooting death of a woman that occurred on Saturday.

According to a release from Lt. Greg Touchberry with the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check at a home on 2800 block of Luckie Street around 7:30 p.m. June 29.

There they discovered Chongcha Dyer, 70, dead of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the murder or about Dyer’s activities on Saturday can contact Cpl. Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or email zcole@columbusga.org.