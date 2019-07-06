Local

Heatwave runners dash through heat

Runners take off from the starting line at Lake Oliver Marina for the Big Dog Heatwave 5 mile run Saturday. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Runners battled the heat over a five mile course Saturday morning during the Big Dog Heatwave 5 Miler run in Columbus. The run started at Lake Oliver Marina and finished in downtown Columbus at Big Dog.

