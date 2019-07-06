Local
Heatwave runners dash through heat
Runners battled the heat over a five mile course Saturday morning during the Big Dog Heatwave 5 Miler run in Columbus. The run started at Lake Oliver Marina and finished in downtown Columbus at Big Dog.
Runners battled the heat over a five mile course Saturday morning during the Big Dog Heatwave 5 Miler run in Columbus. The run started at Lake Oliver Marina and finished in downtown Columbus at Big Dog.
Welcome receptionKEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments