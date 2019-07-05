This Columbus museum was recognized as one of the most unique in the world

Take a trip back in time at the Lunch Box Museum Allen Woodall is bringing his Lunch Box Museum, located inside The River Market Antiques store, back to Hamilton Road in Columbus after several years at the old Farmer's Market location in Columbus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Allen Woodall is bringing his Lunch Box Museum, located inside The River Market Antiques store, back to Hamilton Road in Columbus after several years at the old Farmer's Market location in Columbus.

A Columbus-based museum was just named by ListVerse.com as one of the most unique museums in the world.

The Lunchbox Museum, located in RiverMarket Antiques, received the honor Tuesday. Only three museums in the US were highlighted on the list of 10 museums, according to a press release.

Other locations on the list included the Toilet Museum in South Korea, the Spam Museum in Austin, Minnesota, and the Dog Collar Museum in Kent, England.

Museum owner Allen Woodall said in a previous interview with the Ledger-Enquirer that his collection features more than 2,000 lunchboxes, Thermos containers and meal trays. He said they are history and bring back a lot of memories to older folks.

The museum has more than 3,500 lunch boxes and thermoses, according to the release.

“You don’t see lunchboxes much anymore,” Woodall said.

Characters appearing on the metal lunch boxes include Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, Scooby Doo, Lone Ranger, Incredible Hulk, Indiana Jones and The Brady Bunch.

This is not the first honor for the Lunchbox Museum. It’s been featured in Architectural Digest as one of 13 fascinating museums you didn’t know existed. The museum was also featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” in November 2017. Woodall said previously that his collection has also appeared on Food Network.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.