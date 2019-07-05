Church news

Church Anniversary

St. Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church is celebrating the church anniversary at 2 p.m. July 14. The guest minister is the Rev. Johnny B. Rutledge of Ozark & Troy District. The church is located at 5295 Sand Fort Road in Seale, Alabama. The Rev. Michael Miller is pastor. Email stpeter.churchame@gmail.com for more information.

Pastoral celebration

Rehobeth Baptist Church invites you to the Rev. CHarles and Sister Evelyn Graddick’s seventh pastoral anniversary celebration at 2:30 p.m. July 14. Guests will be the Rev. Marcus Gibson and Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Columbus. Rehobeth Baptist Church is located at 451 Preston Road in Cataula. For more information, call 706-332-5730 or 706-682-3028.

Friends and Family Day

Pitts Chapel AME Church in Midland is celebrating family and friends day at 3 p.m. July 14. The guest speaker is the Rev. Jermaine Harris and guest church is Allen Chapel AME Church from Americus. The pastor is Sonja King-Harris. The church is located at 7535 Lynch Road in Midland.

Men’s Day celebrations

The Gaines Chapel AME Church will be celebrating its annual Men Day Program at 11 a.m. July 21. The guest speaker is JaMorrey Gosha. The pastor is the Rev. Nathaniel Copeland. The public is cordially invited. The church is located at 911 Dillingham Street in Phenix City.

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church will be holding a Men’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. July 21. The guest speaker is Georgia state Sen. Ed Harbison. The church is located at 105 Ala. 165 in Phenix City, Alabama.

Revival

St. Mary’s Apostolic Church of God is holding revival at 7 p.m. July 24-26. Revivalist for the week is Dr. Prophetess Crystal Pugh. The church is located at 332 29th Street in Columbus. Pastor is Ruth Johnson. Call 706-566-1206 for more information.

Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ is holding a one night Revival “Encounter” at 6 p.m. July 26. Everyone is invited to share in the anointed prayer, praise and worship and special encounter with the lord. The church is located at 2201 Buena Vista Road in Columbus.