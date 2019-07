Local Market full of vendors is spread out along Broadway

Pedestrians walk along Broadway visiting the various vendor booths during Saturday’s Uptown Columbus Market Days on Broadway. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

The first weekend of July was a perfect time to visit the Uptown Columbus Market Days on Broadway. More than 100 vendors offered flowers, fruits, vegetables and more at the weekly market. The market feature farm fresh and homemade items on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.