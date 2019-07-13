Columbus police looking for man who reportedly took child out of mother’s home

Columbus Police Department

Columbus police are looking for a man who reportedly took his daughter from her mother’s home.

Verla Clovis, 13-months old, was last seen at her mother’s residence at Bull Creek Trailer Park. The child’s father, Perry Sager, took the child out of the residence without the mother’s consent, according to a release from the CPD Special Victims Unit.

Police say Verla and Sager could be in the Opelika, Alabama, area. She has brown eyes and black hair. No identifying information about Sager was provided.

It is unknown what type of vehicle Sager could be driving, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Verla or Sager’s location should call 911 or the SVU at (706) 653-3449.