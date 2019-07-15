Dinglewood Pharmacy, Government Center and other Columbus news you might have missed

Looking back: Lieutenant Stevens describes his famous Dinglewood Scrambled Dog The iconic Columbus dish, served up for 68 by Lieutenant Stevens and the diner staff at Dinglewood Pharmacy, has made the coveted 2016 Georgia Eats list in the state's official tourism culinary guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The iconic Columbus dish, served up for 68 by Lieutenant Stevens and the diner staff at Dinglewood Pharmacy, has made the coveted 2016 Georgia Eats list in the state's official tourism culinary guide.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

The latest on the Government Center

If Mayor Skip Henderson gets what he wants, options for the city’s crumbling Government Center will be narrowed from four to two.

“We’re losing any wiggle room we had,” he said. “We need to go ahead and get moving. . .Ultimately, it’s up to the council.”

The Columbus Council could also soon approve a construction manager-at-risk process to build the new buildings.

The method, among other things, sets a guaranteed maximum price that leaves the firm responsible for any additional cost, The Balance reports.

This Columbus group helps men released from ICE custody get to their families

Paz Amigos, a Columbus volunteer group, helps men released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Lumpkin get to their families.

If the men’s plane or bus ride isn’t until the next day, the members will open their homes to the men or buy them a hotel room. The men’s family members pay for the travel tickets, but Paz Amigos members make sure the men get on the proper bus to their destination or their shuttle to the Atlanta airport.

The group also bring the released men snacks and supplies. All of their efforts are funded through donations.

Longtime Dinglewood manager and chili chef died

Earnestine King, a longtime cook and soda fountain manager at Dinglewood Pharmacy, died Wednesday night from complications following a stroke. She was 61.

King suffered her first stroke about three weeks ago and had lost the use of the right side of her body. She was taken home but later suffered a second stroke two weeks ago. She was in the hospital until her death, said Dinglewood owner Terry Hurley.

“She was just as sweet as she could be,” Hurley said. “Really warm-hearted... She was really loved, especially by the lady customers.”

Tomlinson, Perdue report cash for 2020 Senate race

U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson have brought in quite a bit of money for their 2020 U.S. Senate bids.

In the second quarter of 2019, Perdue raised about $1.9 million. He’s got about $4.9 million on hand.

Tomlinson raised $550,000 and has about $350,000 on hand. Those totals include a $30,000 loan Tomlinson made to herself.

