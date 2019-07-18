A Columbus community center is on chopping block. ‘Something strange going on,’ activist says

After school programs at the Columbus Community Center Toya Winder, executive director of the Columbus Community Center discusses the need for more funding for after school programs in Columbus and nationwide. The Center offers its program, which includes playtime and study time, for free Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Toya Winder, executive director of the Columbus Community Center discusses the need for more funding for after school programs in Columbus and nationwide. The Center offers its program, which includes playtime and study time, for free

A center named in honor of a local community activist is on the chopping block again, and another community activist is trying to save it.

Built for recreation more than 40 years ago and now used for meetings and events, the Ardahlia Mack Community Center opened in the 1970s behind Rigdon Road Elementary School. The center was supposed to be demolished a decade ago to make room for a new school.

That plan changed, however, and the news Rigdon Road school was constructed next to the center instead. But now, the center is closing and the plan or options for the property have not yet been announced to the public.

The Muscogee County School District owns the center’s property at 1306 W. Lindsay Drive, but the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department operates the building.

Parks and Rec director Holli Browder told the Ledger-Enquirer that an MCSD official contacted her “a couple months ago” and asked her department to not allow anyone to book the center for events anymore. The agreements with organizations to regularly use the center for meetings weren’t renewed in the new fiscal year, which started July 1.

“My understanding is that there is interest by the school district to potentially do something else with it,” Browder said.

Wednesday, the L-E emailed Browder’s comment to MCSD superintendent David Lewis and operations chief David Goldberg and asked what the school district has planned for the property or its options. They have not yet responded.

The L-E also didn’t reach Pat Hugley Green and Jerry “Pops” Barnes, the Muscogee County School Board and Columbus Council members who represent the center’s neighborhoods, District 1.

All of which leaves Willie Brown still seeking answers.

Brown is president of the Lindsey Creek Area Civic Association — established by Mack, who, despite being in a wheelchair, pushed for the center to be built in 1976. She died in 1989.

Brown is retired from MCSD, where he was assistant director of transportation until January 2018.

“I think there’s something strange going on,” he told the L-E.

Although she didn’t have statistics available, Browder said, the center was regularly used for various events and meetings until MCSD told her to stop renting it.

As recently as Monday, a Narcotics Anonymous group of more than 20 members gathered in the center, although a member told the L-E he knows they must find another place for their twice-a-week meetings.

Brown and the civic association face the same problem. Approximately 15-20 members had been meeting monthly in the center, from September through May, and for special events during the summer, he said.

“We got a call from Parks and Rec about seven days prior to July 1 that the situation had changed,” Brown said. “The school board was calling the property back into their use and we would not be able to meet there after July 1.”

Brown hasn’t found another location — or any explanation.

“We are very much questioning what’s the motive to eliminate the only Parks and Recreation facility in our area,” he said.

The department lists 10 other recreation centers on its website, plus four senior centers, in the city.

Parties, reunions and receptions have been among the popular events at the Mack Center, Brown said.

“It’s regularly used on the weekends and during the week,” he said. “… It’s in current operating shape. It’s not a rundown property.”

Asked what he and the civic association will do about the center’s closing, Brown said, “Protest is always an option. … We haven’t decided yet, but the input I am receiving from residents is that we need to take action.”