Columbus is one of the most segregated cities in America, report says. Here’s why

Columbus has been named one of the most segregated cities in America, according a 24/7 Wall St. list.

The list is a made up of 25 cities across the country, and Columbus came in at No. 19.

24/7 Wall St. is an online news organization that covers financial, business, opinion and cultural news.

The cities were selected based off of the black population, the percentage of black people living in black neighborhoods, the black poverty rate and the white poverty rate.

The greater the share of black metro residents living in the area’s racially homogeneous neighborhoods, the greater the degree of segregation, according to the article.

Majority-black neighborhoods were classified by the percentage of a metropolitan area’s black residents who live in majority-black census tracts, based on statistical subdivisions with an average of about 4,000 people.

In Columbus, nearly 41% of the population is black, more than 36% of the black population lives in majority-black neighborhoods, 28% of blacks live in poverty and less than 12% of whites live in poverty.

85% of heads of household in white Columbus neighborhoods own their homes, while 48% of heads of household in black neighborhoods do. This is one of the largest homeownership gaps nationwide, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Pine Bluff, Alabama, took at No. 1 spot as the most segregated city in America.