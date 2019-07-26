Local
Man arrested in May 25 shooting death in Columbus
How to contact local law enforcement
Columbus Police have arrested Julius Doby and charged him with the murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Johnny Javonta Hawkins Jr.
Hawkins died of gunshot wounds following a May 25 shooting.
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call near Thornton Drive and Kendrick Avenue and found Hawkins and Jarvis Devontae Moore, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Doby was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday by members of the Columbus Police Department Fugitive Squad, police said. Doby, 28, had outstanding warrants for the murder of Hawkins and the aggravated assault of Moore.
A preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 27 and will be rescheduled to 9 a.m. August 1.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268.
Comments