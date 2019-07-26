Man arrested in May 25 shooting death in Columbus

How to contact local law enforcement Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia.

Columbus Police have arrested Julius Doby and charged him with the murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Johnny Javonta Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins died of gunshot wounds following a May 25 shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call near Thornton Drive and Kendrick Avenue and found Hawkins and Jarvis Devontae Moore, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Doby was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday by members of the Columbus Police Department Fugitive Squad, police said. Doby, 28, had outstanding warrants for the murder of Hawkins and the aggravated assault of Moore.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 27 and will be rescheduled to 9 a.m. August 1.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268.