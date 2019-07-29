Local
Man with 5 types of cancer who went missing during a trip from Columbus found safe
How to report a missing person
Up Next
A 78-year-old man who went missing en route to Americus from Columbus has been found safe, police said.
Columbus police asked for the public’s help Monday afternoon to find 78-year-old Richard Wilkinson.
Wilkinson left Columbus for Americus on Thursday and never made it to his final destination, police said.
Wilkinson, who has 5 types of cancer, was found safe about 5 p.m. Monday, according to a release from police.
Comments