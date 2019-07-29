Man with 5 types of cancer who went missing during a trip from Columbus found safe

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A 78-year-old man who went missing en route to Americus from Columbus has been found safe, police said.

Columbus police asked for the public’s help Monday afternoon to find 78-year-old Richard Wilkinson.

Wilkinson left Columbus for Americus on Thursday and never made it to his final destination, police said.

Wilkinson, who has 5 types of cancer, was found safe about 5 p.m. Monday, according to a release from police.