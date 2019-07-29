Downtown Columbus mourning the loss of Jerry, beloved homeless man who had ‘full life’

Jerry Mercer, a homeless man often seen in downtown Columbus and loved by many, died July 29, 2019. Fountain City shared the news in a Facebook post with Garry Pound’s portrait of Mercer that once hung in the coffee shop. Screenshot from Fountain City Coffee Facebook

The downtown Columbus community is mourning the loss of a beloved homeless man today.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Wednesday that Jerry Bruce Mercer, 65, was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. today after people in the 600 block of 5th Avenue discovered him sitting on a wooden bench at the back of the complex.

Known locally as just Jerry and often seen riding his bike around town, Mercer ultimately died of a heart attack, Bryan said.

Bryan said that he had been told Mercer had stopped at Fountain City Coffee on Broadway this morning after having walked over from Phenix City.

Bryan said Mercer’s body will receive a pauper’s cremation at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory Tuesday and be placed in a columbarium at East Porterdale Cemetery.

Fountain City Coffee posted about Mercer’s death on Facebook Monday afternoon, sharing a portrait of him.

Rustam Rafi, a barista at the coffee shop, said Mercer was a regular. If he didn’t have money he would come in to get water, but often someone would buy him a coffee, sweet treat, or, his favorite, a BLT.

“He would come in in the morning and just kind of hang out all day. He used to trade a paper or papers for a muffin and a coffee. He didn’t really bother anybody. If anything, most people around here just kind of hung out with him,” Rafi said. “He knew a lot about a lot of different things, and knew everyone downtown and how everyone was, so if you wanted information about the city, he was a good person to talk to.”

Mercer would share crazy stories about his life, Rafi said, and wasn’t negative about the downsides of life, even though he was blind in one eye and had cataracts and diabetes.

“He sounded like he had a really crazy, full life,” Rafi said. “He was always a good dude. Fountain City was Jerry’s spot.”

Did you know Jerry and have a story you’d like to share? Email aedean@ledger-enquirer.com.