Video of struggle between MCSD student Montravious Thomas, contractor must be public, judge rules

Should video be public? We want access in 2016 case after student lost leg after struggle The case is about whether the Muscogee classroom video of a behavior specialist restraining a student who later lost a leg a public record open to disclosure, or an academic record the school district must withhold to protect the student’s privacy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The case is about whether the Muscogee classroom video of a behavior specialist restraining a student who later lost a leg a public record open to disclosure, or an academic record the school district must withhold to protect the student’s privacy.

The video showing the classroom confrontation that allegedly resulted in a Muscogee County School District student having his right leg amputated three years ago must be released, a Columbus judged ruled Thursday.

Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters ruled in favor of the Ledger-Enquirer in the lawsuit filed in January 2018 against MCSD. Peters’ order requires the video to be made available within 10 days.

On Sept. 12, 2016, a behavior specialist who was contracted to work in the school district, allegedly body-slammed Montravious Thomas five times at an alternative school for students with severe discipline violations.

A month later, after unsuccessful surgeries, the 13-year-old had his right leg amputated below his knee, allegedly due to injuries from the confrontation with Bryant Mosley, according to the $25 million lawsuit Montravious’ mother filed in March 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That lawsuit still in pending in Muscogee County State Court.

This story will be updated.