Video of struggle between MCSD student Montravious Thomas, contractor must be public, judge rules
The video showing the classroom confrontation that allegedly resulted in a Muscogee County School District student having his right leg amputated three years ago must be released, a Columbus judged ruled Thursday.
Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters ruled in favor of the Ledger-Enquirer in the lawsuit filed in January 2018 against MCSD. Peters’ order requires the video to be made available within 10 days.
On Sept. 12, 2016, a behavior specialist who was contracted to work in the school district, allegedly body-slammed Montravious Thomas five times at an alternative school for students with severe discipline violations.
A month later, after unsuccessful surgeries, the 13-year-old had his right leg amputated below his knee, allegedly due to injuries from the confrontation with Bryant Mosley, according to the $25 million lawsuit Montravious’ mother filed in March 2017.
That lawsuit still in pending in Muscogee County State Court.
