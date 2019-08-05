Michael Strahan, Bodega 1205 and other Columbus news you may have missed

How does Michael Strahan accomplish so much? Listen and learn Michael Strahan, of ABC's Good Morning America and former New York Giants superstar offered advice at the annual Bob Wright Symposium at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in downtown Columbus. Here's an excerpt of his comments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Strahan, of ABC's Good Morning America and former New York Giants superstar offered advice at the annual Bob Wright Symposium at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in downtown Columbus. Here's an excerpt of his comments.







Missed the big stories last week? Don't worry. We've got you covered.

Bodega 1205 to open soon

Bodega 1205, a combined market and Latin American fusion restaurant, is set to open later this month in the Empire Building on First Avenue.

Expect to see breakfast and lunch menus that feature twists on classic American items like omelets and toast, quiche and sandwiches. Sides include plantain nachos, yucca fries and pork rinds. Tres leches and flan round out the menu.

Fresh produce, deli meat and cheese sold by the pound, eggs, bread and other items like coffee will be offered in the market. However, that portion of the business will not be up and running right away.

Want to know more?

Michael Strahan visits Columbus

Michael Strahan, of ABC’s Good Morning America and a former New York Giants star, was among several former athletes turned businessmen who were in town last week for the Bob Wright Symposium at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Strahan’s main advice was for people to step out of their comfort zones.

“I’ve yet to have a job that I was supposed to have,” he said. “Convince yourself to like anything you want to like.”

Proceeds from the event benefited the Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to college-bound students.

Want to read more about what he and his other peers talked about?

Markers installed at Atlanta monuments

New markers adding historical context to a statue erected at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in the years following the Civil War went up last week.

Two markers were installed Friday in front of the 1911 Peace Monument commemorating post-Civil War reconciliation efforts between North and South, the Associated Press reports.

The markers aim to give a more complete account of widespread civil rights abuses in the post-war South.

Georgia law bars the removal of such monuments. Other Southern states including Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also have state laws protecting Confederate monuments, AP reports.

“This monument should no longer stand as a memorial to white brotherhood; rather, it should be seen as an artifact representing a shared history in which millions of Americans were denied civil and human rights,” reads one of the new markers.

Squirrel hunting season to open soon

Georgia’s squirrel season is set to open Aug. 15.

The Associated Press reports licensed hunters are allowed to kill up to 12 gray or fox squirrels per day during the season. The season lasts through Feb. 29.