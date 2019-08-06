Heads up, drivers: New detour coming related to River Road roundabout project

How roundabouts work Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS ex Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS ex

Drivers in the Bradley Park Drive area should be on the lookout for a new detour on Monday at the River Road roundabout project.

North and southbound traffic on River Road will be shifted into newly constructed lanes on the east side of the roadway, while the road closure on Bradley Park Drive will be removed, according to a notice from Columbus Consolidated Government.

Bradley Park Drive will be open to all traffic, the notice says.

There will be no access to River Road from Green Island Drive/Cascade Road: a signed detour route will direct Green Island Drive/Cascade Road traffic to Cascade Court or Mountainbrook Drive to access River Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The detour will be in place from August 12 to August 16.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road construction and detour.

The River Road project includes construction of a roundabout at the River Road/SR 219, Bradley Park Drive and Cascade Drive intersection.

In July 2018, Columbus Council approved a $4.5 million contract for Southeastern Site Development to build the five-point roundabout.

The project has an estimated completion date of April 2020.