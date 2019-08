Local If you’re craving jerk chicken or tempted to try oxtail for the first time, check this place out August 08, 2019 07:27 PM

Rose’s Caribbean Restaurant in Columbus, Georgia serves tender oxtail, plantains, jerk chicken and more. Ledger-Enquirer reporter Nick Wooten ordered the oxtail, jerk-fried rice, cabbage and plantains. Rose's is located at 2039 Torch Hill Rd #200.