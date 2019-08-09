These spots are where locals like to take people visiting Columbus

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the Nati Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the Nati

Columbus is home to plenty of unique places.

The Ledger-Enquirer asked locals in a survey to tell us the best places in the city to take out-of-town guests.

Here were the top responses.

National Infantry Museum

The National Infantry Museum celebrated its 10th anniversary last week and has welcomed approximately 300,000 visitors each year since its opening. It was named the Best Free Museum in America by USA TODAY in 2016.

The museum includes thousands of artifacts, monuments, interactive exhibits and video presentations, and includes exhibits from \the late 1800s to present day. There’s also a restaurant and big-screen theater, which the museum says is the region’s “first and largest certified giant screen theater.”

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday

Location: 1775 Legacy Way

Price: Free with $5 donation suggested

Columbus RiverWalk

The list was the RiverWalk is a 15-mile linear park on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus. The RiverWalk now extends through the campus of TSYS and into Bibb City.

There’s whitewater rafting for the adrenaline junkies, and the RiverWalk also serves as a nice walking and biking trail for those who wish to stay dry. And just up the road is the rest of downtown Columbus, home to various restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

Hours: Open 24 hours

Location: Downtown Columbus

Price: Free

The Columbus Museum

The Columbus Museum was founded in 1953 and has an interactive children’s gallery, a 300-seat auditorium and a large atrium for special events.

Galleries showcase both permanent and temporary exhibitions on regional history and American art, while a multimedia theater offers a film exploring the history and culture of the Chattahoochee Valley. Visitors can also enjoy the Bradley Olmsted Garden, designed for homeowner and noted industrialist W.C. Bradley in the 1920s.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday

Location: 1251 Wynnton Road

Price: Free with a suggested donation

Coca-Cola Space Science Center

The Coca-Cola Space Science Center, founded in 1996, is a division of Columbus State University (CSU) serving as an academic enrichment center for the university and a regional informal education institution for the public.

The exhibit gallery of center features over $17 million in NASA artifacts from the Space Shuttle program, including a Space Shuttle Main Engine Nozzle that has flown to space on nine NASA missions. The gallery also includes four flight simulators and numerous interactive displays.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Location: 701 Front Avenue

Price: Adults - $6; Military/seniors - $5; Children - $4