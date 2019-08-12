Phenix City man names Trump in lawsuit, new jobs in Columbus and other news

Looking for a job? You’ll want to watch this first Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Columbus call center expected to employ 600 over the next several years

A Colorado call center company has remodeled an old Winn-Dixie and is looking to employ 600 people over the next several years.

State and city officials, alongside representatives for Global Callcenter Solutions (GCS), attended a ribbon-cutting last week to mark the occasion.

GCS first announced plans for the center in September 2018. The company occupied a temporary space before moving into the old store at 1100 Hunt Ave., just off Buena Vista Road.

The company invested about $5 million into its Columbus operations. A bulk of those funds went to retrofitting the facility with wiring, telephones and other office equipment. The company currently employs about 160 people.

Trump, Georgia governor named in Alabama man’s $100 trillion lawsuit

A Phenix City, Alabama man has named President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a $100 trillion civil lawsuit related to the Georgia lottery.

Homer Douglas Cobb IV filed the lawsuit in federal court in Columbus. Cobb’s handwritten remarks on the lawsuit seem to suggest that a computer has been “changing player’s number(s) from play slips.” He also claims a “lottery game scam called ‘All or Nothing’” as a “contract breach.”

Cobb’s also seeks the resignation of Pence as vice president. He requests that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, assume the role or become Trump’s running mate in next year’s election.

A federal judge ordered Cobb to file the required proof that he had served the defendants with a copy of a summons and his complaint by Aug. 13. If Cobb doesn’t, the lawsuit will be dismissed.

Georgia’s residents ages 5-and-under could be undercounted in Census

Georgia residents — particularly its youngest ones under the age of five — are at risk for being undercounted in the U.S. Census.

According to data from CUNY Mapping Service at the Center for Urban Research, 22 percent of Georgia’s population live in hard-to-count areas. Kids may be also be undercounted if they live in young families, immigrant families and multi-generational homes.

An undercount can lead to not having enough school buses, crowded classrooms and a lack of other school services, said Rebecca Rice, a data manager with Georgia Kids Count.

Mindy Binderman with the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students said fear and misconceptions are common reasons why parents may not include their children on the Census.

“They may fill it out for themselves but really not realize why that young children should be counted,” she says. “Sometimes they’re living in a household that’s larger than the landlord allows. And so someone doesn’t want to report that child for that reason.”

Drought affects 1 million in South

A report last week shows that nearly 1 million people are affected by drought in the South but things are improving in some locations.

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina all have regions that are too dry.

The worst areas are located in southeast Alabama and just south of Birmingham. In Georgia, the middle portion of the state near Macon is the most affected.

Conditions in Alabama and South Carolina improved last week. They got worse in Georgia.