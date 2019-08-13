Recorder’s Court canceled until electrical outages at Muscogee County Jail are fixed

Take a look at latest Muscogee County Jail dorm renovations Commander Larry Mitchell, warden of the Muscogee County Jail, and Lieutenant John Thomas talk on Thursday, July 25, 2019, about the renovations happening in the Muscogee County Jail to prevent leaks and flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Commander Larry Mitchell, warden of the Muscogee County Jail, and Lieutenant John Thomas talk on Thursday, July 25, 2019, about the renovations happening in the Muscogee County Jail to prevent leaks and flooding.

All Recorder’s Court cases have been canceled for Wednesday due to an electrical outage at the Muscogee County Jail, according to City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

Hugley said that one leg of the three-phase electrical power serving the jail burnt out on Tuesday, shutting down air conditioning, elevators, lights and other electric-powered services in the jail and Recorder’s Court.

Crews began working on repairs to the electrical system Wednesday morning, Hugley said at a Columbus Council meeting. The estimated repair time is eight to 10 hours.

Recorder’s Court does not have phone service due to the outage, Hugley said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Citizens can call 311 to obtain information about when they can expect an update on their Recorder’s Court case. Cases are expected to continue tomorrow at 8 a.m., Judge Julius Hunter said, but he asks citizens call to confirm before heading to court.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.