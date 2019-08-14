Central High senior class president dies after crash with Phenix City school bus

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Central High School’s senior class president, Chris Rogers, who was driving the car that collided with a Phenix City school bus Friday, died Tuesday, superintendent Randy Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Chris was traveling south on Highway 165 around 4:30 p.m. Friday, in a 2012 Ford Focus when the bus turned onto the highway from Misty Forest Drive, at the entrance to the Misty Forest subdivision, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and “sustained major damage,” Capt. Darryl Williams said in the news release.

Chris had to be extricated from the car and flown by helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital, Williams said.

“Phenix City Schools is saddened by the passing of Chris Rogers and wishes to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends. . . . Chris was a beloved member of the Red Devil Family and will be greatly missed,” according to a news release from the school system Tuesday night.

The passenger in the car was treated and released.

The bus had three students and one monitor along with the driver, Wilkes said. No injuries among the passengers and driver of the bus were reported, although they were transported to the emergency room as a precaution, according to Williams.

The bus driver has been a Phenix City Schools employee for 14 years, all as a bus driver, Wilkes said.

Asked whether the bus driver has had any previous accidents or traffic violations, Wilkes said in an email to the L-E, “To our knowledge, he was involved in but one minor incident during his employment, which occurred in the system’s bus yard, and there were no personal injuries.”

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the investigation, Wilkes said.

“No adverse inference should be drawn from the fact that the bus driver has been placed on administrative leave,” he said.

Chris was a member of Central esports team and the Beta Club. His academic ranking was among the best of his class.

“We are mindful that it is not unusual for students to experience many different emotions after such a traumatic event; therefore, counseling will be available on campus as needed,” the PCS news release says. “Please continue to remember the Rogers family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The case remains under investigation, according to police.

“There has been much outcry on social media about the crash and the investigation surrounding it, Williams said in a news release Wednesday. “The Phenix City Police Department assures the family and the citizens in this community that a thorough investigation into the crash is being conducted. As in all death investigations, the findings will be submitted to a grand jury for review. This is an ongoing investigation, and at this time certain details about the crash cannot be released. Again, please respect the privacy of all involved in this tragedy, as we conduct this investigation.”