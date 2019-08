Local Did you know there’s a penthouse ‘hidden’ atop Aflac’s parking garage? August 15, 2019 05:00 AM

In its heyday,"Joshelte II" was a sprawling mansion looking out to a pool and impeccable views of the Chattahoochee Valley. No one currently lives in the multi-million dollar penthouse, built atop Aflac's parking garage. Here's a peek inside.