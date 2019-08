Local This Phenix City soul food restaurant’s mac and cheese is better than grandma’s August 22, 2019 05:17 PM

Lily B. Rose is located at 1222 10th Ave. in Phenix City, Alabama and serves a variety of Southern home cooking classics including Fried Chicken, Fried Pork Chops, Baked Turkey Wings, Mac and Cheese, Collard Greens, fried cornbread, and Caramel Cake.