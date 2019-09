Local Foodie Friday: Smokey Pig Barbecue in Columbus, GA September 05, 2019 06:12 PM

This edition of Foodie Friday takes Ledger-Enquirer reporter Nick Wooten to Smokey Pig Barbecue in Columbus, GA where he samples the BBQ and sides, and discovers a new passion for pecan pie. Have an idea for a visit? It's nwooten@mcclatchy.com.