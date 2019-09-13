Garbage trucks, a periscope, METRA buses and more up for auction this weekend in Columbus

Looking for a used police Harley-Davidson? Here’s a chance to buy one. Evans Auctioneers is auctioning surplus equipment for the Columbus Consolidated Government Sept. 14 at the Columbus Civic Center. It's open to the public and there is no registration fee. Bidders must present their driver’s license when registering. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Evans Auctioneers is auctioning surplus equipment for the Columbus Consolidated Government Sept. 14 at the Columbus Civic Center. It's open to the public and there is no registration fee. Bidders must present their driver’s license when registering.

In the market for a bicycle, lawn maintenance equipment, or even a well-used METRA bus? Head down to the Columbus Civic Center Saturday morning for an auction of surplus city equipment.

Evans Auctioneers is auctioning off surplus equipment for the Columbus Consolidated Government beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center. The sale is open to the public and there is no registration fee required, though bidders must present their driver’s license when registering for the auction.

Anne Evans, owner and president of Evans Auctioneers, said she estimates about 80% of the vehicles up for sale run, though they might appear well-worn.

“They come here sometimes in their everyday clothes but their insides are still good,” Evans said. “There’s more mileage and more good years of work.”

Included in the auction are lots of vehicles, including METRA buses, police cars (some running, others wrecked), garbage trucks, passenger sedans, SUVs, electric carrier carts and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles used by Columbus Police Department officers.

Francis Messer was looking inside of a wrecked CPD vehicle Friday afternoon. It didn’t even have an engine. He said he was looking for “anything that’s cheap” and was taking advantage of Friday’s preview day to scope out good deals.

He said he’s got his eye on a bucket truck and a Pontiac.

“The cars and the small trucks are great for families to buy for second vehicles,” Evans said, “or for a teenager to just work them up with daddy to make them a good little first car or first truck.”

There’s also an eclectic assortment of chairs, office furniture, lawn equipment, bicycles, electronics, a few children’s toys, jewelry, shop tools and even stadium lights.

“There’s a periscope here, I thought that was kind of unusual,“ Evans said.

Potential bidders had the chance to preview the items Friday and will have another preview period Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., when the auction begins. The auctioneer company said no vehicles will be started after 9:45 a.m. on the day of the sale.