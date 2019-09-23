Columbus man shot multiple times at convenience store where he worked dies in ER

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Columbus man was shot and killed early Monday morning at a Circle K convenience store on Forrest Road where he worked, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at 3:33 a.m. in the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus emergency room, Bryan said. The man died of multiple gunshot wounds and his body will be sent to Atlanta Tuesday for an autopsy.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.