Two Muscogee County inmates die after medical incidents in jail facilities

Two inmates have died after medical incidents in Muscogee County jail facilities.

Shawn Pearson, 46, died Monday after officials say he had a seizure at the Muscogee County Jail, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies were notified of an inmate having a seizure around 5:30 a.m. in the Stockade. They found Pearson in distress and he was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Pearson was serving a 45-day sentence for driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Pearson’s death.

Shaun Ryan, 36, passed away on Saturday after a history of serious medical issues, according to the release.

Ryan had been released from the county jail, as part of the Pre-Trial Release Program, on at least three occasions since January. He was placed in Columbus Hospice on Aug. 26 and released to Hospice homecare on Sept. 4.

He was arrested again on Sept. 19 for requesting an ambulance when not needed.

Deputies believe his death is a result of his health issues, according to the release.