LIST: Breast Cancer Awareness Month events in Columbus, Georgia

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 kicked off Tuesday, and there are multiple events happening around Columbus to mark the moment.

This list will be updated throughout October, so check back as more events are added.

Got an event you want shared? Email todo@ledger-enquirer.com and let us know.

October 3

DRINK PINK: Mercedes-Benz of Columbus on 7470 Veterans Parkway is hosting Drink Pink, a food and drink tasting, on Thursday, October 3 at 5 p.m. The event will feature wines from Martin ray Vineyards and Winery, beer from Wild Leap Brewing Company, food from the Bibb Mill Event Center and the new Drink Pink signature cocktail. Tickets $50. Visit mercedesbenzofcolumbus.com to purchase tickets.

October 5

PICTURE PERFECT: Amerigroup, West Georgia Cancer Coalition and Piedmont Columbus Regional are hosting Picture Perfect, a celebration event for cancer survivors, on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s conference center on 707 Center Street. This free event is open to the entire family. There will be vendors, an ask-a-doc Q&A panel, food and giveaways.

October 18

PAINT THE TOWN PINK: The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition is hosting Paint the Town Pink, a 5k walk/run, on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at Woodruff Park on 1000 Bay Avenue. Registration open between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., race starts at 7 p.m. Registration is $35 before October 6; $45 after October 6. $20 registration for ages 5-11, children five and under are free. Must pre-register. To do so, call Tenetta Holt at (706) 660-1914 extension 204.