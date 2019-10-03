Road improvements? Swimming pools? Help Columbus decide where your tax dollars go

SHARE COPY LINK

Muscogee County citizens, now is your chance to let Columbus Council know how you would like to see your sales tax money spent.

The mayor and council will hold public engagement meetings throughout the months of October and November to hear from citizens on what projects they want to see should a new 1% sales tax be approved by voters next November.

Along with paying for the city’s government center project, the tax could also help fund capital projects such as roads, parks and recreation facilities and equipment or public works equipment and public safety infrastructure and equipment,.

It is estimated the new administrative and judicial government building or buildings could cost up to $150 million, while the 10-year tax could potentially raise about $350 million.

City department heads have created a wish list of potential projects that totals over $650 million.

During a September 10 council meeting, Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin presented the list, which includes items such as renovating all of the restrooms in city parks and trails, expanding the parking garage for the police department, road resurfacing throughout the community and upgrades to the golf courses.

“This is their priority list. We know all of that can change once we go out to the public to hear what the public would like to see,” Goodwin said.

All hearings will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. The dates are as follows:

October 24, Columbus Consolidated Government Council Chambers, 3111 Citizens Way

October 28, South Columbus United Methodist Church, 1213 Benning Drive

October 29, Comer Gym, 107 41st Street

November 4, Northside Rec Center, 2010 American Way

November 7, Shirley B. Winston Rec Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road

November 18, Salvation Army Worship Center, 5201 Warm Springs Road

November 19, CCG Annex, 420 10th Street

November 21, Faith Worship Center, 5303 Miller Road

This will likely be the first of two sets of public hearings to gather input from the public, according to a timeline provided by Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge. A second set will be held between March and June 2020 to discuss any new information about the government center and get additional input on projects.

Citizens’ comments will be presented to council for consideration, and council will be asked to approve a resolution and list of projects at the end of July 2020. The project list will be placed on the November 3, 2020 general election ballot.

If approved by voters, collections would begin April 1, 2021.

The tax will likely be a source of contention between the city, the Muscogee County School District and voters. The school board is also planning on renewing an existing 1% sales tax by placing it on the March 2020 ballot.

If both are approved, tax payers would face a 9% sales tax starting in April 2021, the highest it has ever been and one of the highest rates in the state.

The current sales tax in Columbus totals 8%: