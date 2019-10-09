Body found in Chattahoochee River near pedestrian bridge, TSYS campus

SHARE COPY LINK

Columbus officials are investigating a possible drowning after finding a body in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was called to the scene near the 14th pedestrian bridge behind the TSYS campus around 9:30 a.m. and pronounced the man dead at 9:45 a.m. Worley said the victim appears to be a middle-aged black male.

The body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy where they will attempt to identify the victim using certain methods, Worley said.

Emergency vehicles and Columbus Police Department patrol cars were also at the scene.

Staff writer Tandra Smith contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as a more information becomes available.