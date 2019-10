Local Learning the ABCs of Safe Sleep can help keep your infant safe October 11, 2019 05:06 PM

Safe Kids Columbus is hosting “Safe Sleep Classes” at 4 p.m. Oct. 15, Nov. 12 and Dec. 17 at 615 19th St., across from the John B. Amos Cancer Center. Each hour-long class is free, said Pam Fair of Safe Kids Columbus. Call 706-321-6720 for details.