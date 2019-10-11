What’s open and closed in Columbus on Columbus Day?

SHARE COPY LINK

Monday marks Columbus Day in the Fountain City. Here’s what you need to know regarding openings and closings in the city.

SCHOOL: All elementary, middle and high schools in the Columbus Public School district will be open their regular hours.

The Muscogee County School District, however, will be closed for students on Monday, but staff will have a Professional Development Day.

GOVERNMENT: The Columbus Consolidated Government offices will be closed. State offices in Georgia are closed, but other places like state parks could vary. The post office will also be closed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

TRASH: Trash and waste routes that normally run on Mondays will be moved to Wednesday, instead.

BANKS: All banks will be closed.

TRANSPORTATION: The METRA bus system will be operating on its Saturday schedule, while the administrative office will be closed.

OTHERS: All three YMCA locations, the National Infantry Museum and the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will be open their normal hours.

If you’re unsure about the hours of operation for a particular place, officials suggest calling ahead.