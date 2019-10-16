Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Greater Columbus Fair

SHARE COPY LINK

The Greater Columbus Fair at the Civic Center opens on Thursday, once again allowing fairgoers to enjoy rides, pet animals and yes, eat those deep fried sweet treats.

Opening night is on Oct. 17 and doors open at 5 p.m., according to the Columbus Civic Center’s website. It’s also Buddy Night at the fair, during which you can get one armband for free if you purchase one for $25. Both individuals have to be present to get the armbands.

The last day of the fair is on Oct. 27.

From parking to prices to special nights and more, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming fair.

SPECIAL NIGHTS

Oct. 18 is Fried-Day, where you can get one fried Oreo for just $1. This offer is only available on the Midway.

Oct. 21 is Mommy Monday, where moms can get a free armband and admission when purchasing a child’s admission ticket and armband.

Oct. 22 doesn’t have a name, but from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., admission and rides are free. Regular admission price starts after 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 is Soup-er Wednesday. If you bring in three non-perishable canned good items, you can get three armbands for $33. This day is also Special Needs Day, where individuals with special needs can enjoy the fair atmosphere without the crowds, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Oct. 24 is Dollar Night where not only is general admission $1, but so are select food and games. In addition, all rides will cost one ticket instead of the usual ticket rate.

HOURS

Monday through Thursday: 5 p.m until 11 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday: 1 p.m. until midnight

Sunday: 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

PRICES

Oct. 17

General Admission:$5

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $25 (buy one, get one free)

Oct. 18 - 19

General Admission:$7

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $25

Oct. 20

General Admission:$5

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $25

Free admission for active duty military and veterans with an ID.

Oct. 21

General Admission:$5

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $20

Moms get free admission and a free armband with a paid child armband and admission.

Oct. 22

General Admission:$5

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $20

Free Admission and rides from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Oct. 23

General Admission:$5

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $20

Oct. 24: Admission, rides and select food and games - $1

Oct. 25 - 27:

General Admission:$7

Seniors: $3

Ages three to nine: $3

Ages two and under: free

Unlimited rides: $25

PARKING

Parking for the fair can be found at the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. For more detailed directions to the fair, read here.

OTHER DETAILS

Want to enjoy the fair food without the fair crowd? Food stands will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nothing else besides the stands will be open during lunch.

The fair also has a variety of attractions, such as the Eudora Farms Petting Zoo, a lion and tiger show, as well as a High Flying Pages Ariel thrill show.