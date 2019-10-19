What can local journalism do for you? Share ideas with us at On The Table

The Ledger-Enquirer and Electric City Life are co-hosting an On The Table event focused on discussing local journalism in our community and how media organizations can better serve readers.

In addition to facilitating these discussions, L-E staffers will be in attendance to meet members of the community and answer questions about our organization.

Join us on Oct. 22 at PopUPtown Columbus, 1234 Broadway, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to participate in the discussion. Conversations will start around 5:30 and last about an hour.

Registration is encouraged. More details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Columbus is one of 10 U.S. cities in the On the Table program, courtesy of a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley’s endowment funds also support the local version of this initiative, preparing for its third year.

On the Table had approximately 6,500 participants at 650 tables in 2017 and more than 7,000 participants at 700 tables in 2018, Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, said.

To find out more about this community initiative or join a table, visit onthetablechatt.com.