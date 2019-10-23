Have a unique antique collection in Columbus? ‘American Pickers’ is coming to town.

Stars from the History Channel show “American Pickers” are looking for Columbus-area individuals with unique collections to feature on upcoming episodes.

Starting in December, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team plan on canvassing antique collections from people all across the state of Georgia. According to a press release, the show is looking for people with unique collections that they can learn more information about.

“American Pickers” is a documentary style show that explores the stories behind antique item “picking” in America. The show is currently in its 21st season on the History Channel.

The show is only interested in looking through collections that are private, according to an email from Sarah Perkins, a casting associate with Cineflix. They will not be looking through collections that are at museums, flea markets or any other places that are open to the public.

Those who think they have a collection that’s fit for the show can call 1-855-OLD-RUST (1-855-653-7878) or email “American Pickers” at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.