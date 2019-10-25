Columbus food bank receives 40,000-pound donation just in time for the holidays

Columbus’ local food bank received a massive donation last Friday.

Straight from the headquarters of Latter-day Saint Charities in Salt Lake City, Utah, an 18-wheeler filled with 40,000-plus pounds of shelf-stable foods for low-income families rolled into the warehouse of Feeding the Valley Food Bank last week, according to a release from Feeding the Valley.

The truck contained 44,111 pounds of food, the equivalent to more than 36,000 meals, according to fund development administrator Carleen Frokjer.

“We are extremely thankful for the food drive recently done by Latter-day Saint Charities...,” Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard said in a statement to the L-E. “The holidays are just around the corner and this is the busiest time of year as so many groups and members of our community prepare holiday meals for those less fortunate.”

Feeding the Valley knew a food donation was scheduled to arrive Friday, but had no idea the amount of food would surpass 40,000 pounds, according to Frokjer.

One in four children in Georgia, or 23%, live in food-insecure households. The food insecurity rate in Muscogee County was 19.7% (23.4% among children) in 2017, according to Feeding America. In neighboring Lee County and Russell County, Alabama, the rates are similar.

Feeding the Valley is a food bank, which distributes the food to organizations that then give out the food. Organizations can purchase food at discounted rates from Feeding the Valley (For example: a can of corn would cost 19 cents at Feeding the Valley, whereas it would cost around $1 at a grocery store), which saves thousands of dollars and allows organizations to provide the most food possible to those who need it.

In addition to partnering with many nonprofits around the area, including Valley Rescue Mission, Boys and Girls Clubs and others, the food bank provided more than 360,000 after-school meals in Muscogee County and Russell County, Alabama, last fiscal year. It also distributed more than 53,000 “buddy packs,” meals sent home with kids over the weekend that are given out from a designated classroom at local schools to protect the privacy of the students.

The food bank distributed almost nine million pounds of food last year to people in its 14-county area.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is honored to help such a needed and necessary organization in our community,” Helena Coates, director of public affairs for the Columbus, Georgia stake of the Church of Jesus Christ, said. “It is always our goal to serve others as Christ served and to be an active participant in making a difference. Feeding the Valley’s mission and service to others is unparalleled and our partnership will hopefully help jump start the Food Bank’s upcoming holiday food drive for thousands of local people in need.”

Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Learn more about Feeding the Valley by calling (706) 561-4755 or contact business manager and volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams at swilliams@feedingthevalley.org.