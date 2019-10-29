Here’s how you can get a flu shot in Columbus without even leaving your car

The Columbus Department of Health is trying to make to make getting a flu shot more convenient Tuesday afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center.

From 4-7 p.m, flu shots will be available without even getting out of your car. According to a press release from the Columbus Department of Health, several types of insurance will be accepted at the drive-thru clinic, but cash and debit/credit cards will be accepted as well.

The full list of insurances accepted are below:

Medicare

Georgia Medicaid

Amerigroup

Wellcare

CareSource

Peach State Health Plan

Aetna

Anthem

Cigna

United Health Care

The cost for the flu shot without insurance is $20. A photo ID and valid insurance card is required at the drive-thru clinic for billing.

This is the first time a drive-thru flu shot clinic has been hosted by the Columbus Department of Health, according to Pamela Kirkland, public relations and information coordinator for the Columbus Health Department. The department has done one for rabies shots for dogs and cats before, but not for the flu shot.

“We’re trying to get people on the way home from work or running errands. They can stay stay in the car the whole time, roll the window down and get the shot,” Kirkland said.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone six months of age or older, but the CDC says that people in at risk groups, such as pregnant women, adults 65 and older and healthcare workers, should also get one every year.