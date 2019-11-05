Veterans Day in Columbus: Events, discounts, and free meals you should know about

Next Monday marks the 100th year of celebrating Veterans Day in the United States. From discounts on food to events to pay tribute to local veterans, here’s a round up of the things you can expect on Veterans Day in Columbus.

Local events

The Tri-City Veterans Day Parade

The Tri-City Veterans Day Parade, hosted by both the Phenix City and Columbus Parks and Recreation offices, will be held on Nov. 9 starting at 10 a.m. on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City. The parade will then go down Broad Street and turn right on 13th Street, going over the 13th Street Bridge, according to a press release from the city of Columbus.

The parade will finish up by going down Broadway to 9th Street in Columbus.

Viking Hero Walk

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is hosting a Viking Hero Walk on Nov. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from the school, military veterans are invited to meet by the St. Anne Church bell tower to begin the walk.

Afterwards, an all-school prayer service will be held at St. Anne Church.

Discounts and Free Items

Free entry at Planet Fitness

All veterans and active military personnel will be able to work out for free at three Columbus and Phenix City area Planet Fitness locations from Nov. 8-15. This deal also extends to the more than 1,800 Planet Fitness locations nationwide.

According to a press release from Planet Fitness, veterans and active military personnel will have full access to all of the amenities at the gym, including chair massages and the ability to bring one other person with them when they go to work out.

A photo ID must be shown, but any proof of military service will be accepted by the locations.

Free meal at Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active members of the military can get a free lunch on Veterans Day at Texas Roadhouse, 2970 Northlake Parkway in Columbus.

According to a press release, all veterans including active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu. Among the options is a 6-ounce sirloin and two sides.

To receive a free lunch, you have to show proof of service such as a military, VA card or discharge papers.

50% off at Metro Diner

Metro Diner, located at 5524 Whitesville Road in Columbus, is giving 50% off to active and retired military when they show their ID on Nov. 11, according to a press release.

Have information you want added to this list before Nov. 11? Email tasmith@ledger-enquirer.com to be considered.