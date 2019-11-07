Your life expectancy depends on where you live in Columbus. Here’s a map.

Your life expectancy differs by nearly two decades depending on where you live in Columbus, according to recently released federal data analyzed by the Ledger-Enquirer.

Life expectancy is generally higher in northern and eastern portions of Muscogee County, while southern portions of Columbus have the lowest life expectancy values.

The highest life expectancy in the county is 83.4 years. That part of Columbus is located in Midtown, between Hilton Avenue and I-185.

The lowest life expectancy in the county is 65 years. That part of Columbus is further south between Victory Drive and Cusseta Road near Spencer High School. It has one of the lowest life expectancy values in the state.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The average life expectancy for the state of Georgia is 77.7 years. Data released last year listed average life expectancy in Muscogee County as 75.13 years.

The average life expectancy nationwide is 78.60 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Life expectancy in Muscogee County’s census tracts. Made with Datawrapper

The data, which includes U.S. life-expectancy estimates at birth from 2010-2015, was published as part of the “U.S. Small-area Life Expectancy Estimates Project (USALEEP),” a collaborative project between the National Center for Health Statistics, the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The Ledger-Enquirer mapped the data to find the average life expectancy from birth for each census tract — an area roughly equivalent to a neighborhood — within Muscogee County and the rest of the state.

To look up more specific information about where you live, censusreporter.org allows you to search by address.

If the map is not loading for you, click here to view the statewide map. If you want to know more about the data and methodology, click here.