‘The Price is Right Live!’ is returning to Columbus. Here’s how to get involved.

Want your once in a lifetime chance to appear on one of America’s longest running game shows? Look no further than the Columbus Civic Center next year.

“The Price is Right Live!” is coming to Columbus on April 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. The interactive game show will allow randomly-selected audience members the opportunity to win big prizes and play classic games from The Price is Right such as Cliffhangers and Plinko.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 on the Ticketmaster website.

Contestants do not have to buy a ticket to the show in order to be eligible to play. If you register for the show and get chosen to participate but do not have a ticket, according to The Price is Right Live! website, you will be brought inside the venue until it’s your turn.

Registration for the game show takes place on the day of the show. Three hours before showtime, those who would like the opportunity to play will provide event staff information such as first and last name and date of birth. Registration closes when the show begins.

Interested participants must be at least 18 years old to be a contestant, according to The Price is Right Live! website.

The last time the show was in town was in 2017and was held in the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.