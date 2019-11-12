Got $1 million in the bank? Take a look at these Columbus-area dream mansions for sale

Do you love day-dreaming about million-dollar mansions and taking virtual tours of properties online?

We found some of those estates right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

From jet ski lifts to saltwater pools to pine floors sourced from the former Rankin Hotel, we’ve rounded up homes for sale in the Columbus area that are priced at more than $1 million.

This year has been one of the best for sales of homes priced over $1 million in the Columbus area, according to Melissa Thomas, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan and Davis.

“This year, million dollar homes have been selling very well,” Thomas said. “It depends, like in any price range, on the quality, condition and location, like we say— location, location, location— it all makes a difference.”

The following home listings were pulled from real estate database Zillow and can be found online.

4323 Lee Road 248, Phenix City

Price: $1,850,000

This 20-acre gated estate has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms a saltwater pool and a spa and overlooks a lake.

403 Grey Moss Cove, Phenix City

Price: $1,500,000

This home on Lake Oliver has six bedrooms and six baths, features reclaimed pine floors from the Rankin Hotel.

322 Cascade Road, Columbus

Price: $1,348,000

This six bedroom, eight bath home is located in Green Island on Lake Oliver.

Amenities of this home include a recreational room, three-car garage, saltwater pool and boat dock with boat and jet ski lifts.

9000 River Road, Columbus

Price: $1,150,000

This four bedroom, five bath home comes with 10 acres and an impressive foyer with onyx floors.

8000 Warm Springs Road, Midland

Price: $1,099,000

A gated front entrance, pool with a waterfall feature and a five-stall barn are just part of the charm of this four bedroom, six bathroom home in Midland.

8910 River Road, Columbus

Price: $1,095,000

Five bedrooms and five baths make up this home that has a saltwater pool, a mountaintop-like view and an outdoor pavilion.

311 Double Churches Road, Columbus

Price: $1,039,988

With six bedrooms and seven baths, this French-style home in north Columbus features a pool that has its own kitchen.

Do you know of any other million-dollar listings on the market in the area? Email Allie Dean, adean@ledger-enquirer.com.