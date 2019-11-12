These Columbus-area McDonald’s are giving away free food to First Responders

McDonald’s locations owned by the Pezold Family are giving back to First Responders this Thursday.

On Nov. 14, all day long, First Responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT personnel in uniform, will be eligible to get a free combo meal. The offer is only available for dine-in only.

This offer is available at Pezold Family McDonald’s throughout Columbus and Phenix City, as well as locations in Hogansville, LaGrange and Valley, Alabama.

The full list of restaurants participating are below:

In Columbus:

3315 Macon Road

3450 Victory Drive

1338 Veterans Parkway

1436 Manchester Expressway

5628 Milgen Road

4121 Buena Vista Road

1619 Bradley Park Drive

6600 Flat Rock Road

In Phenix City:

3709 Highway 280

3915 A Highway 80

1801 Stadium Drive

1134 US 280 Bypass

In Hogansville:

1829 East Main St.

In LaGrange:

1502 LaFayette Parkway

1797 West Point Road

2408 Whitesville Road

146 Commerce Ave.

In Valley, Alabama:

2920 20th Ave. (US 29)