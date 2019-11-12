Local

These Columbus-area McDonald’s are giving away free food to First Responders

McDonald’s locations owned by the Pezold Family are giving back to First Responders this Thursday.

On Nov. 14, all day long, First Responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT personnel in uniform, will be eligible to get a free combo meal. The offer is only available for dine-in only.

This offer is available at Pezold Family McDonald’s throughout Columbus and Phenix City, as well as locations in Hogansville, LaGrange and Valley, Alabama.

The full list of restaurants participating are below:

In Columbus:

  • 3315 Macon Road

  • 3450 Victory Drive

  • 1338 Veterans Parkway

  • 1436 Manchester Expressway

  • 5628 Milgen Road

  • 4121 Buena Vista Road

  • 1619 Bradley Park Drive

  • 6600 Flat Rock Road

In Phenix City:

  • 3709 Highway 280

  • 3915 A Highway 80

  • 1801 Stadium Drive

  • 1134 US 280 Bypass

In Hogansville:

  • 1829 East Main St.

In LaGrange:

  • 1502 LaFayette Parkway

  • 1797 West Point Road

  • 2408 Whitesville Road

  • 146 Commerce Ave.

In Valley, Alabama:

  • 2920 20th Ave. (US 29)

Tandra Smith
Tandra Smith is the Ledger-Enquirer’s newest reporter. A Georgia Southern University graduate, she’s covered everything from protests to hurricanes and more. Here in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley, she will focus on breaking and trending news.
