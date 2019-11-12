Local
These Columbus-area McDonald’s are giving away free food to First Responders
McDonald’s locations owned by the Pezold Family are giving back to First Responders this Thursday.
On Nov. 14, all day long, First Responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT personnel in uniform, will be eligible to get a free combo meal. The offer is only available for dine-in only.
This offer is available at Pezold Family McDonald’s throughout Columbus and Phenix City, as well as locations in Hogansville, LaGrange and Valley, Alabama.
The full list of restaurants participating are below:
In Columbus:
3315 Macon Road
3450 Victory Drive
1338 Veterans Parkway
1436 Manchester Expressway
5628 Milgen Road
4121 Buena Vista Road
1619 Bradley Park Drive
6600 Flat Rock Road
In Phenix City:
3709 Highway 280
3915 A Highway 80
1801 Stadium Drive
1134 US 280 Bypass
In Hogansville:
1829 East Main St.
In LaGrange:
1502 LaFayette Parkway
1797 West Point Road
2408 Whitesville Road
146 Commerce Ave.
In Valley, Alabama:
2920 20th Ave. (US 29)
