Here’s how to bring your On The Table ideas to life in the Chattahoochee Valley

If you came up with a great idea at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley’s series of On the Table events last month but lacked the funds to bring it to fruition, the foundation wants to help you.

The foundation announced on Tuesday it will award up to $20,000 through an On the Table Action Grants program. The money can be used for a variety of projects, like cleaning up a local playground or buying school supplies for a classroom.

This is the second year the foundation has offered grants to participants of the On the Table discussions.

On the Table events began in the Chattahoochee Valley area in 2017 as part of a national initiative funded by the Knight Foundation. A variety of community organizations, agencies and individuals hosted a series of events on Oct. 22 discussing community topics throughout Columbus and Phenix City.

“We’re excited to help offer some funding to help even more of those ideas move to implementation,” Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, said in a press release.

Anyone interested in applying for the grant can submit an application online at the foundation’s website. After filling out basic information and submitting a video (no longer than two minutes) featuring your idea, the foundation will evaluate entries and award anywhere between $100 to $2,000 to individuals and/or organizations.

Those applying for grants must have participated in one or more On the Table discussions to be eligible to win the grant.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020. Winners must complete their project and a final report on their project by Sept. 30, 2020.