Officials investigating house fire that left Harris County man dead

A 68-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Harris County, bringing the overall total of individuals dead from fire related incidents in Georgia this year to 74.

Around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11, the Harris County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on 2820 Nelson Road in Pine Mountain, according to a press release. After fire personnel made their way inside of the home, they found Michael Davis deceased.

Safety Fire Commissioner John King currently doesn’t believe that the fire is criminal in nature.

“The cause and origin of this tragic event are still being investigated. The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze,” King said.

The home was 45-years old and 1,759 square feet at the time of the fire, according to King.

Davis’ body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

“I expect the autopsy results in about three months,” Weldon said.

Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, members of the Harris County Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating this incident.