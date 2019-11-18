Your voice matters to us. Come meet the Ledger-Enquirer staff for coffee.

A lot can happen in a year.

And as news breaks in Columbus and other parts of the Chattahoochee Valley, the Ledger-Enquirer is there to report it.

We’ve also experienced a lot of change this year. We recently announced Digital Saturdays and have hired a lot of new faces who have immersing themselves in our communities.

And next year, we want to do even more for you. Because at the heart of our journalism is you. Your voices are important to us.

If you’re free Wednesday, Nov. 20, come have a coffee on us at Fountain City, 1007 Broadway, and meet members of the Ledger-Enquirer staff. We’ll be there from 8 a.m. to noon to tell you about what we do, how we report some of our biggest stories of the year and to answer what questions you may have about our reporting.

Most importantly, we want to hear from you. What stories are we missing? What could we cover better? How can we better serve you?

We hope to see you Wednesday, and if you aren't already, please follow the Ledger-Enquirer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.