Phenix City man dies after he was hit by a car, police say

A 33-year-old is dead after a vehicle crash in Phenix City, according to a release from the police department.

Around 1:10 a.m. Monday, Terry Beebe was pronounced dead by the Russell County Coroner’s office after a crash on Highway 80 West in the area of Wynn Road.

A 21-year-old driver was traveling in the west bound lane on Highway 80 when they struck Beebe, who was walking in the center of the lane, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

