Where to find a free meal or turkey this Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Valley

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, many families might be wondering where to get a meal or where they can get a free turkey or ham. Several local Columbus agencies are helping local residents get this Thanksgiving staple throughout the next several days.

2019 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

The Lambda Iota and Nu Delta chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated is hosting a turkey giveaway at the Liberty Theater on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

The first 500 families that show up to the theater at 813 Eighth Ave. will get a free turkey.

Both of these chapters have done this type of giveaway in the past. Last year, they handed out 300 turkeys to families in need.

Turkey/Ham Certificate Giveaway

Forrest B. Johnson and Associates are giving away turkey and ham certificates on Nov. 22 starting at 11 a.m. on 1332 Wynnton Road. The first 100 people in line will receive a certificate for $15 towards the purchase of a turkey or ham, according to a press release.

The event is free and only one certificate will be handed out per household.

Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

The Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church will be hosting its Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23. The church, located at 718 Eighth Street, will be distributing tickets for the turkeys on a first come, first serve basis.

According to the press release, over 100 turkeys will be handed out and people began lining up for them last year around 6 a.m.

Coffee, pastries, homemade soup and more will be handed out before the giveaway.

The Big Gobble

Feeding the Valley will host its annual event, The Big Gobble, throughout the week of Thanksgiving. Over 100 volunteers will help prep, cook, serve meals and drive meals to people in need, according to Shelby Williams, business manager and volunteer coordinator for Feeding the Valley.

“It’s a time for thanks and giving. A little bit helps,” Williams said.

The event, which has been held since 2008, utilizes volunteers every Thanksgiving to drive meals to people who might not otherwise get one. The organization’s goal is to feed 1,500 people this year, a 300 person increase from last year.

Williams said they are still looking for three more drivers, as well as large aluminum pans and three-section to-go boxes.

Anyone interested in being a driver or wanting to donate items can email Williams at swilliams@feedingthevalley.org.

Sixth Annual Turkey Bowl

The South Columbus Public Library, located at 2304 South Lumpkin Road, will host its Sixth Annual Turkey Bowl on Nov. 20.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m., bowling pins will be set up for attendees to knock down in the library’s conference room. At the end of the event, the library will be raffle off frozen turkeys.

Know of any other turkey or Thanksgiving food giveaways happening in the Chattahoochee Valley? Email the information to tasmith@ledger-enquirer.com.