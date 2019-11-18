This Columbus-based business is moving into the former Coca-Cola bottling factory building

A longstanding piece of local history will gain a new life next spring when the corporate offices of Columbus-based apparel and lifestyle company Salt Life move into a former Coca-Cola bottling plant on 6th Avenue.

The property is owned by local attorney and investor Ken Henson Jr., who said Monday that building renovations are expected to be complete by March 1.

Salt Life is moving its 12th Street corporate offices into the three-story building and attached warehouse at 1147 6th Avenue.

The retail store on Broadway will not be moving, according to Jeff Stillwell, Salt Life President, whose hometown is Columbus.

“We’re really proud to call Columbus, Georgia our home,” Stillwell said. “I couldn’t be more excited for Salt Life’s headquarters to be moving into this historic location. We’re thrilled to see the growth of the company continue.”

Henson said in April that the property had been owned by TSYS and used as a warehouse since the 1990s. The original bottling factory opened in 1905 and a warehouse was added in the 1920s.

He said Monday that everything in the building that existed in 1905 will be reused in the renovated building. The only real addition will be a code-complaint staircase, he said.

“It’s got a ground floor and it’s got a skylight that runs through the roof,” Henson said. “Offices on the second floor have not been touched since they were built in 1905 (and have) the original wood, the original glass. On the third floor, there’s warehouse space, the original floors are still there.”

The outside of the building was touched up over the summer, and the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. logo has been repainted on the side facing 6th Avenue. New windows will be added to match historic photographs, Henson said.