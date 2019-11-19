Aflac names new president and chief operating officer

Columbus-based Fortune 500 company Aflac Incorporated has named its new president and chief operating officer.

Frederick J. Crawford, who currently serves as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be promoted to president and chief operating officer. The promotion will become effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Crawford joined Aflac in 2015. He previously worked as chief financial officer of CNO Financial Group, and prior to that, he spent more than a decade at the Lincoln Financial Group.

He will be responsible for multiple areas, including oversight of operations in Japan and the United States, finance, risk and investments, according to a company news release.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Fred Crawford is a natural leader who has made a tremendous impact on the company in the four-plus years he’s been here. He has been instrumental in guiding the financial management of the company and helping to grow our footprint in key business areas,” Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos said in a statement.

Max K. Brodén, who currently serves as senior vice president, deputy chief financial officer and treasurer of Aflac Incorporated, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Brodén joined Aflac in 2017. His promotion will become effective Jan. 1, 2020, according to a company news release.